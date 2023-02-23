Panama edges Paraguay 1-0 to qualify for Women’s World Cup

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Panama has claimed the 32nd and final place at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a 1-0 playoff win over Paraguay. Substitute Lineth Cedeno headed the winning goal in the 75th minute to send Panama to the Women’s World Cup for the first time. It will play in Group F, based in Australia, with Brazil, Jamaica and France. Panama is the third team to qualify for the World Cup from a 10-team playoff tournament held over the last week in New Zealand. Haiti and Portugal also have qualified for the first time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.