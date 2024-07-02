Panama beats Bolivia 3-1 to reach knockout rounds and help eliminate the U.S. from Copa America

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Panama advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals for the first time, beating Bolivia 3-1 to finish second in Group C. Panama will play the Group D winner in the quarterfinals, most likely Brazil or Colombia. José Fajardo scored in his second straight game, putting Panama ahead in the 22nd minute. Bruno Miranda tied the score in the 69th minute, a goal that temporarily dropped Panama behind the United States into third place. Eduardo Guerrero gave Panama a 2-1 lead in the 79th, pushing his team back into position to advance, and César Yanis added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

