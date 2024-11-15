Pan-Mass Challenge raises $75 million in 2024, topping $1 billion for cancer research since 1980

BOSTON (AP) — This year’s Pan-Mass Challenge raised $75 million for cancer research and treatment, putting the cross-state charity bicycle ride over the $1 billion mark since 1980. PMC founder and executive director Billy Starr celebrated the milestone on Saturday night. A total of 6,800 riders cycled as many as 211 miles across Massachusetts in August as part of the largest athletic fundraiser in the world. The PMC is the biggest single contributor to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. That helps fund research and build new facilities.

