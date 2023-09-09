Palou has 2nd IndyCar title in hand but contract mess between Ganassi and McLaren follows Spaniard

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — McLaren Racing has a hotel room booked in Singapore next week for Alex Palou, who contractually is expected to be the team’s Formula One reserve driver for the remainder of the year. Zak Brown doesn’t expect the room to be used. The CEO of McLaren Racing said he hasn’t heard a word yet from the Spaniard, who informed McLaren through attorneys last month that he wouldn’t be honoring his 2024 contract with the team in either IndyCar or F1. Palou heads into Sunday’s season finale with his second IndyCar title already clinched but is staring down a massive lawsuit filed by McLaren over the driver’s change of career plans.

