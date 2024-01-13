Palmer’s penalty extends Chelsea’s winning streak with 1-0 victory over Fulham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer made up for his misses in midweek by scoring from the penalty spot to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Fulham for a third straight Premier League victory. Palmer sent Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno the wrong way in first-half injury time after Raheem Sterling had been tripped in the area. It was the 21-year-old Palmer’s ninth league goal of the season and fifth from the penalty spot. Chelsea has won three straight league games for the first time under manager Mauricio Pochettino. Another positive for Chelsea was seeing defender Ben Chilwell back for the first time since September following a lengthy injury layoff.

