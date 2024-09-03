Palmer, Watkins and Foden ruled out of England’s games against Ireland and Finland

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden have been ruled out of England’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland. England plays in Dublin on Saturday before hosting Finland at Wembley three days later as the Euro 2024 runner-up competes under interim manager Lee Carsley for the first time. The FA says, “following assessment, both Palmer and Watkins returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues.” It adds that Foden did not report because of an illness.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.