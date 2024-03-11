Palmer stars for Chelsea as Newcastle beaten 3-2 in English league thriller

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer has capped an impressive display with a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-2 in a pulsating English Premier League match. Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk got Chelsea’s other goals. Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy scored for Eddie Howe’s side. The win narrowed the gap between Newcastle in 10th and Chelsea in 11th to just one point.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.