Palmer-Smith rushes for 203 yards, scores twice and Richmond beats Delaware State 38-24

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 203 yards including a late 59-yarder to secure Richmond’s 38-24 win over Delaware State on Saturday night. Palmer-Smith racked up 30 carries and also added a 61-yard touchdown reception for the Spiders. Camden Coleman was 18-of-33 passing for 314 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Marqui Adams hit Kyree Benton at the goal line with a 48-yard score to get the Hornets within 31-24 with four minutes remaining before Palmer-Smith broke free for his clinching touchdown. Adams completed 13 of 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards on 13 carries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.