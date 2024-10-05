Palmer-Smith, King combine for 300 yards, 2 TDs to lead Richmond past North Carolina A&T 20-17

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zach Palmer-Smith had 200 yards rushing and Andrew King added 100 and each had a touchdown run to lead Richmond past North Carolina A&T 20-17. Justin Fomby’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Rucker for North Carolina A&T capped the scoring with 8:20 remaining. The Aggies’ last possession stalled at the Richmond 48 on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2 with 4:32 left.

