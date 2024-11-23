Palmer-Smith, Coleman power Richmond to 27-0 win over William & Mary and CAA automatic bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zach Palmer-Smith ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, Camden Coleman had two rushing touchdowns, and Richmond wrapped up the top seed in the Coastal Athletic Association, defeating William & Mary 27-0. The Spiders advance to the FCS Playoffs as the CAA’s No. 1 team for the second consecutive year. Richmond won the 135th edition of the “Oldest Rivalry in the South” by compiling 238 rushing yards and holding the Tribe to 164 total yards. The Spiders got Sean O’Haire’s 50-yard field goal and two short touchdown runs by Coleman to lead 17-0 at halftime. In the fourth quarter, O’Haire connected from 30 yards and Palmer-Smith added a 1-yard touchdown run to wrap up the scoring.

