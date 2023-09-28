Palmer, Johnston ready to step up for Chargers after Williams’ season-ending injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — With veteran wide receiver Mike Williams out for the season with a torn left ACL, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston will be asked to pick up the slack in the Los Angeles Chargers’ passing game. Palmer had 66 yards on four receptions in last week’s win over the Vikings. Johnston will be getting more snaps after seeing limited action in the first two games. The Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

