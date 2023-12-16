Palmer and Jackson score to help Chelsea beat last-place Sheffield United

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson shoots and scores his sides second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson have scored and Chelsea has beaten last-placed Sheffield United 2-0 to snap their two-game skid in the English Premier League. Chelsea has struggled again this season despite expensive signings but manager Mauricio Pochettino has called for patience, which was tested in a sluggish first half at Stamford Bridge. Palmer opened the scoring from close range in the 54th minute. Seven minutes later, Jackson doubled the lead. Chelsea hosts Newcastle on Tuesday in a League Cup quarterfinal.

