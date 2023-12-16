Palmer and Jackson score to help Chelsea beat last-place Sheffield United

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson have scored and Chelsea has beaten last-placed Sheffield United 2-0 to snap their two-game skid in the English Premier League. Chelsea has struggled again this season despite expensive signings but manager Mauricio Pochettino has called for patience, which was tested in a sluggish first half at Stamford Bridge. Palmer opened the scoring from close range in the 54th minute. Seven minutes later, Jackson doubled the lead. Chelsea hosts Newcastle on Tuesday in a League Cup quarterfinal.

