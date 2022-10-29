Palmeiras beat Boca Juniors to win women’s Copa Libertadores

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Palmeiras has won its first women’s Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina’s Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuador. Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute but Brisa Priori leveled eight minutes later. Palmeiras controlled the match after the break and scored with Byanca (48th), Poliana (57th) and Bia Zaneratto (88th minute). Palmeiras won all of its six matches in the tournament. The team from Sao Paulo scored 19 goals and conceded only three.

