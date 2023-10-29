Palhinha scores a stunning equalizer as Fulham holds Brighton to 1-1 draw

By The Associated Press
Brighton's Evan Ferguson, background, celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Igor during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham, at the AMEX, in Brighton, England, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Paston]

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Joao Palhinha has scored a stunning equalizer as Fulham held Brighton to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. The Seagulls were the better team in the early stages at the Amex Stadium and were rewarded through Evan Ferguson’s neat finish before Palhinha’s superb strike secured a point for the Londoners. The result extended seventh-place Brighton’s winless run to three games as the hosts rued missed chances in front of goal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.