Palestinians to play Australia in “home” game at neutral Kuwait in 2026 World Cup qualifying

By The Associated Press
Palestinians look at buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the morgue in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hatem Moussa]

SYDNEY (AP) — Football Australia says its Socceroos will play Palestine in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the neutral venue on November 21 because of the war in the region. The Asian Football Confederation requested the change. Football Australia said the Australia-Palestine match will take place at Jaber Al-Ahmed International Stadium in Kuwait.

