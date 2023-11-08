Palestinians to play Australia in “home” game at neutral Kuwait in 2026 World Cup qualifying

SYDNEY (AP) — Football Australia says its Socceroos will play Palestine in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the neutral venue on November 21 because of the war in the region. The Asian Football Confederation requested the change. Football Australia said the Australia-Palestine match will take place at Jaber Al-Ahmed International Stadium in Kuwait.

