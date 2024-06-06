Palestinian team reaches final round of World Cup qualification. Son leads South Korea in rout

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Palestinian team has advanced to the final round of World Cup qualification for the first time ever with a 0-0 draw against Lebanon. The team played in Qatar because of security concerns in Gaza. It is second in its group and five points clear of Lebanon with a single game left. The top two teams of each of the nine groups progress to the final qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. Elsewhere Son Heung-min scored twice as South Korea stayed on course for an 11th successive World Cup appearance by routing Singapore 7-0 to advance to the final round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.