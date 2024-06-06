Palestinian team reaches final round of World Cup qualification. Son leads South Korea in rout

By The Associated Press
Son Heung Min of South Korea waves to the fans after the match during 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier soccer match between Singapore and South Korea at the National Stadium on Thursday June 6, 2024 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Suhaimi Abdullah)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Suhaimi Abdullah]

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Palestinian team has advanced to the final round of World Cup qualification for the first time ever with a 0-0 draw against Lebanon. The team played in Qatar because of security concerns in Gaza. It is second in its group and five points clear of Lebanon with a single game left. The top two teams of each of the nine groups progress to the final qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. Elsewhere Son Heung-min scored twice as South Korea stayed on course for an 11th successive World Cup appearance by routing Singapore 7-0 to advance to the final round.

