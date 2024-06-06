Palestinian team reaches final round of Asian World Cup qualification. Son leads South Korea in rout

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Palestinian team has advanced to the final round of World Cup qualifying for the first time with a 0-0 draw against Lebanon. The team played in Qatar because of security concerns in Gaza. It is second in its group and five points clear of Lebanon with a single game remaining in the second round of Asian qualifying. The top two in each of the nine groups progress to the final qualifying round in Asia for the 2026 World Cup. Elsewhere Son Heung-min scored twice as South Korea stayed on course for an 11th successive World Cup appearance by routing Singapore 7-0.

