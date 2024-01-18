Palestinian team boosts chances of advancing in the Asian Cup after 1-1 draw with UAE

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Palestinian soccer team’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup for the first time were boosted after a 1-1 draw against 10-man United Arab Emirates. An own goal from Bader Nasser secured a point at Al Janoub Stadium after Sultan Adil had headed UAE in front in the first half. The Palestinian team had earlier missed the chance to equalize from the penalty spot and then failed to take a host of chances to win the game in Group C. Jackson Irvine has delivered again as Australia booked its place in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup by beating Syria 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.