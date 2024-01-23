Palestinian team and Syria advance in the Asian Cup for first time

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — The Palestinian soccer team and Syria have advanced to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup for the first time. Both secured their place in the round of 16 as two of the best third-placed teams from the group stage. Oday Dabbagh scored twice for the Palestinian team in a 3-0 win against Hong Kong in Group C and Omar Khrbin struck the only goal in Syria’s 1-0 win against India in Group B. The Palestinian team had failed to advance from the first round in its prior two attempts. Syria had exited the tournament in the group stage in its six previous tries, most recently in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.