Palacios scores dramatic winner as Bayer Leverkusen keeps unbeaten run going into 2024

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has stayed unbeaten at the top of the Bundesliga as Exequiel Palacios’ stoppage-time goal brought a dramatic 1-0 win over Augsburg. Coach Xabi Alonso ran onto the field in celebration when Leverkusen’s 25th shot of the game finally brought a goal. Palacios picked up the ball near the penalty spot in a crowded box and scored past the previously unbeatable Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen. Dortmund plays Darmstadt later Saturday in its first game since Jadon Sancho returned to the club on loan from Manchester United.

