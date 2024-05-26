Palacio scores first goal in final minute as Real Salt Lake ties Dallas 3-3 to up unbeaten run to 11

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Nelson Palacio scored his first career goal in the eighth and final minute of second-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake rallied from three goals down in the second half to a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas, extending the club’s unbeaten run to 11. Real Salt Lake (9-2-4) is off to the best start in franchise history, using a 7-0-4 run to climb to the top of the Western Conference. The last time Real Salt Lake had the lead in the West by itself was in August of 2013. The club shared first place on April 30, 2016. Neither team scored until Asier Illarramendi used an assist from Patrickson Delgado in the fourth minute of stoppage time to score his second goal of the season and give Dallas (3-6-4) the lead at halftime.

