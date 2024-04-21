Palace scores 4 goals in opening 31 minutes on way to 5-2 thrashing of West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace have scored four goals in the first 31 minutes to set up a 5-2 victory in the Premier League over West Ham. Palace had not previously scored more than three goals in a league match this season. They opened the scoring with Michael Olise’s header before Eberechi Eze made it 2-0 with a bicycle kick. Emerson intensified West Ham’s woes when he turned the ball into his own net before Jean-Philippe Mateta made it four. Michail Antonio clawed one back for the visitors but Mateta grabbed his second in the 64th minute to re-establish the four-goal advantage. Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson allowed Tyrick Mitchell’s back pass to skip past his foot and into the hosts’ net for the last goal of the game.

