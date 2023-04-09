Palace routs Leeds 5-1 in comeback Premier League win

LEEDS, England (AP) — Crystal Palace routed Leeds 5-1 to secure a second straight win under new manager Roy Hodgson and boost its chances of Premier League survival. Hodgson was tempted out of retirement last month as Palace turned to its former manager in a bid to avoid relegation. And he has had an immediate impact by securing maximum points in his first two games back in charge of the London club. Jordan Ayew led a second-half scoring spree at Elland Road after Patrick Bamford had put Leeds ahead after 21 minutes. Palace moved up to 12th and Leeds remains 16th.

