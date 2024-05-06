Palace rout demoralized Man United 4-0 in debut of RefCam

By The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park stadium in London, England, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has dealt a demoralized Manchester United another blow in a 4-0 defeat in London. The home side exposed United’s defensive weaknesses on Monday. Michael Olise’s double bookended goals by Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell. It is United’s 13th defeat of the league. United remains in eighth place. Palace is 14th.

