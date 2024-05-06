Palace rout demoralized Man United 4-0 in debut of RefCam

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace has dealt a demoralized Manchester United another blow in a 4-0 defeat in London. The home side exposed United’s defensive weaknesses on Monday. Michael Olise’s double bookended goals by Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell. It is United’s 13th defeat of the league. United remains in eighth place. Palace is 14th.

