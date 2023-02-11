Palace draw with Brighton 1-1 after goalie mistake in EPL

LONDON (AP) — James Tomkins has taken advantage of a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to help Crystal Palace draw 1-1 in the English Premier League. Palace remains winless this year. Sanchez was unable to hold a Michael Olise free kick and Tomkins pounced to nod home and level in the 69th minute. Brighton took the lead six minutes earlier when Solly March connected with Pervis Estupinan’s cross at the far post on an afternoon largely dominated by the visiting Seagulls. Brighton also had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.