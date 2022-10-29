Palace beats Southampton 1-0 for third straight EPL home win

LONDON (AP) — Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal was enough for Crystal Palace to beat Southampton 1-0 for a third consecutive home win in the English Premier League. The visitors put pressure on the hosts early before the Eagles took control and looked the more dangerous side throughout. Edouard finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when he tapped home from Tyrick Mitchell’s low cross. Che Adams returned to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting lineup and had the team’s best chances. One saw his shot ping off the post in the first half. Southampton dropped to within two points of the relegation zone.

