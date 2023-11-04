Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against New Zealand in crunch Cricket World Cup match

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field under overcast conditions against New Zealand as both teams battle for a semifinal spot at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday. Kane Williamson returns from thumb injury to lead the side as New Zealand desperately look for turnaround of form after being beaten in the last three games. New Zealand also brought in legspinner Ish Sodhi for his first game of the tournament in place of injured Matt Henry and Mark Chapman replaces James Neesham. Pakistan strengthened its bowling lineup with Hasan Ali coming in for legspinner Usama Mir.

