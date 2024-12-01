Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat in 1st T20 against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat in the first Twenty20 against Zimbabwe. Pakistan has rested all its frontline white-ball players – including captain Mohammad Rizwan – for the three-match series as it tests its bench strength. Salman Ali Agha will lead the side that has fast bowler Haris Rauf as the most experienced T20 player. Rauf needs one more wicket to become Pakistan’s leading T20 bowler and surpass leg-spinner Shadab Khan’s tally of 107 wickets. Zimbabwe will be led by Sikandar Raza and has recalled Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl for the Twenty20 series after both missed out the ODI series.

