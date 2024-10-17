Pakistan stretches lead to 118 runs after Sajid Khan takes 7-111 against England in 2nd test

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Sajid Khan has taken seven wickets on a reused wicket tailor-made for spinners and earned Pakistan the lead against England in the second cricket test. Off-spinner Khan inspired Pakistan to a 75-run first-innings lead with impressive figures of 7-111 as England was bowled out for 291 inside the first hour on Day 3 Thursday. Pakistan, trailing 1-0 in the series after a massive innings and 47-run loss in the first test, reached 43-3 at lunch for an overall lead of 118 runs as the dry wicket continues to suit the spinners.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.