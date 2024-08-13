Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem with $359,000 for record-breaking throw at Paris Olympics

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem received $359,000 from the Pakistani government on Tuesday as the country continued to celebrate his record-breaking throw at the Paris Games. Punjab’s chief minister Mariam Nawaz visited Nadeem’s house in a village in the Mian Channu district and presented him with a cheque for 100 million rupees ($359,000). Nawaz also handed him the keys to a new car which has a special registration number of “PAK 92.97” to commemorate Nadeem’s throw of 92.97 meters at Paris, which was an Olympic record. Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt was also given 5 million rupees ($18,000).

