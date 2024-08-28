Pakistan recalls leg-spinner Abrar and batter Kamran for 2nd test against Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Kamran Ghulam have been recalled by Pakistan for the second test against Bangladesh after the home side stumbled to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat in the opening match. Team management released the pair from the first-test squad in order to play for Pakistan Shaheens in a four-day game against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Islamabad. Pakistan felt the absence of Abrar in particular after all-rounder Salman Ali Agha ended up with 0-136 from his 41 overs of off-spin, as Bangladesh amassed a first-innings total of 565. Fast bowler Ahmed Jamal is also back for the second test but his inclusion is subject to fitness.

