Pakistan recalls fast bowler Mohammad Abbas after 3 years for test matches in South Africa

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan recalled fast bowler Mohammad Abbas after three years for test matches while Shaheen Shah Afridi will play only white-ball cricket in South Africa. Abbas has taken 90 wickets in 25 test matches but hasn’t played red-ball cricket for Pakistan since Jamaica test in 2021. He has been in impressive form of late, picking up 31 wickets in five matches of premier domestic four-day tournament. Naseem Shah, who missed the last two home test matches against England, Khurram Shahzad and left-armer Mir Hamza are the other pace bowlers named in the test squad. Pakistan begins its tour to South Africa next Tuesday with three T20s, followed by three ODIs and two test matches at Centurion and Cape Town.

