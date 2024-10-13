Pakistan leaves out Babar, Shaheen and Naseem for remaining 2 tests against England

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has dropped a number of players including Babar Azam as it rung in several changes for the remaining two test matches against England after suffering a historic innings and 47 runs defeat in the first test at Multan. Babar, who hasn’t scored a half century in his last 18 test innings, was also released from the 16-member squad along with fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and reserve wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Uncapped Haseebullah replaced Sarfaraz as Pakistan also brought in spinners Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood to counter England’s top-order batters in the remaining two test matches with slow bowlers. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the series after he was hospitalized during the first test due to fever.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.