Pakistan gets visas for Cricket World Cup in India after expressing concerns to ICC

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has received its visas for next month’s World Cup in India after expressing concerns to the International Cricket Council over delays and complaining about “inequitable treatment”. The team is scheduled to leave for Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday and Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson Umar Farooq says his organization have now received confirmation from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to collect their passports. Eighteen Pakistan players and 15 support staff are due to travel to India. Earlier, the PCB expressed its disappointment with the ICC over the delays.

