Pakistan finally gets first win at T20 World Cup, beats Canada by 7 wickets

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Canada's captain Saad Bin Zafar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Canada’s inexperienced batters crumbled against pace for yet another low score at the Twenty20 World Cup as Pakistan finally registered its first win. The four-pronged Pakistan pace attack, led by Mohammad Amir’s impeccable figures of 2-13, clipped Canada for 106-7 with only opening batter Aaron Johnson showing aggression in his 44-ball knock of 52. Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten half-century (53 not out) anchored Pakistan, which lost to rival India on Sunday, to 107-3 in 17.3 overs for a commanding seven-wicket win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.