Pakistan finally gets first win at T20 World Cup. Australia trounces Namibia by 9 wickets

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Canada’s inexperienced batters crumbled against pace for yet another low score at the Twenty20 World Cup as Pakistan finally registered its first win. Australia secured its spot in the playoff stage with a match to spare with a nine-wicket win over Namibia later Tuesday in Antigua. The Australians bowled Namibia out for 72 and then reached the target in under six overs. Pakistan’s pace attack contained Canada to 106-7 with only opening batter Aaron Johnson showing aggression in his 44-ball knock of 52. Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 53 anchored Pakistan, which lost to rival India on Sunday, to 107-3 for a commanding seven-wicket win. Sri Lanka is on the brink of a group-stage exit after a washout against Nepal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.