Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir says he is available for T20 World Cup selection

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir says he is available for the upcoming T20 World Cup after having “few positive discussions” with PCB officials. The left-arm fast bowler played his last T20 international against England in August 2020 before he quit international cricket, saying he was mentally tortured. Amir wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was still dreaming of playing for Pakistan and after discussing it with family and well wishers he’s available to be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

