Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf pulls out of test tour of Australia

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Haris Rauf has pulled out of the Pakistan team and three uncapped players were named in an 18-member squad for the test tour of Australia. Left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub, fast bowler Khurram Shahzad and allrounder Amir Jamal got their maiden call-ups after an impressive run in recent cricket tournaments. Newly appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz says Rauf was in the plans for Pakistan’s three test matches in Australia but the express fast bowler pulled out despite confirming his availability two days ago.

