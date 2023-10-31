Pakistan eliminates Bangladesh from semifinal contention at the World Cup

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Shaheen Afridi’s record-breaking haul of 3-23 helped Pakistan end its four-match losing streak at the Cricket World Cup and eliminate Bangladesh from semifinal contention with a seven-wicket win. Another woeful batting display by Another woeful batting display by Bangladesh saw it bowled out for 204 as Afridi became the fastest bowler in ODI history to grab 100 wickets, doing it in his 51st game. Fit-again Fakhar Zaman made a triumphant return from his knee injury and made 81 off 74 as Pakistan cruised to 205-3 in 32.3 overs.

