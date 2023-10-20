Pakistan drops vice-captain Shadab Khan, opts to field against Australia at World Cup

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Pakistan has dropped out of form vice captain Shadab Khan as captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the fourth game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup. Shadab has been struggling to get wickets from his legspin bowling this year and was also unimpressive with the bat in Pakistan’s long middle-order batting lineup. Legspinner Usama Mir replaced him in the only change from the team which was routed by archrival India in what supposed to be the marquee game of the World Cup. Australia kept faith in the same lineup which brought its campaign back on track with win over Sri Lanka.

