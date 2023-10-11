Pakistan cricket boss to travel India after World Cup visa issue for journalists and fans resolved

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top official of the Pakistan Cricket Board will travel to India on Thursday after getting assurances that his country’s journalists and fans will get visas for the Cricket World Cup. The chairman of the PCB management committee will watch the marquee game between Pakistan and India in Ahmedabad on Saturday at the 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. Earlier this week, the PCB said it was “extremely disappointment” that visas had been delayed for Pakistani journalists and fans, asking both the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India to expedite the process.

