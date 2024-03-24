Pakistan Cricket Board reinstates fast bowler Haris Rauf’s central contract

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has reinstated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf less than six weeks after terminating it for his refusal to tour Australia. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said there had been a misunderstanding and an incorrect decision was taken. The PCB terminated Rauf’s central contract just two days ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League last month. The fast bowler struggled at the start of his PSL campaign before he was ruled out of the remainder of the event when he dislocated his shoulder while taking a catch.

