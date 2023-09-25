Pakistan concerned about visa delay for World Cup in India and “inequitable treatment”

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its concerns to the International Cricket Council over a delay in the issuing of its visas for next month’s World Cup in India and “inequitable treatment”. Pakistan is scheduled to leave for Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday via Dubai but the PCB has yet to receive the visas. PCB spokesperson Umar Farooq says, “It’s a matter of disappointment the Pakistan team has to go through this uncertainty ahead of the major tournament. We have written to the ICC raising our concerns about inequitable treatment towards Pakistan.”

