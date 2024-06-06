Pakistan complaint forces ICC to change its New York hotel at the Twenty20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ICC has moved the Pakistan team to another hotel in the New York area after the Pakistan Cricket Board complained about a 90-minute drive to the ground for its forthcoming Twenty20 World Cup games. A source at the Pakistan Cricket Board told The Associated Press that after chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, the Pakistan team was moved to a hotel which is just five minutes from the purpose-built stadium in New York. Pakistan is scheduled to play its group games against archrival India in New York on Sunday before taking on Canada at the same venue on June 11. The PCB source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

