Pakistan complains about ‘inappropriate conduct’ by fans at Cricket World Cup match against India

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a complaint over the “inappropriate” behavior of some fans during Pakistan’s World Cup game against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Videos that circulated on social media showed Pakistan cricketers subjected to religious-centric chants as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in front of more than 100,000 fans Saturday. The PCB says it filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council. India improved to 8-0 against its archrival in the 50-over World Cup as Pakistan was bowled out for 191, losing its last eight wickets for only 36 runs.

