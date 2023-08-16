Pakistan coach Grant Bradbrun wants to see his team play an aggressive brand of cricket

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn wants to see his team play an aggressive brand of cricket when it starts the build-up for the World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan next week. The series begins in Sri Lanka on Aug. 22. It will be followed by the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka before Pakistan heads to the World Cup in India. Bradburn says he doesn’t want to see Pakistan “sit back and wait for bowlers to bowl badly.” Pakistan hasn’t played white-ball cricket since last hosting New Zealand for the ODI series in April.

