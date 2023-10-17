Pakistan claims its first-ever win in soccer World Cup qualifying, edging Cambodia 1-0

Pakistan’s national soccer team has won a World Cup qualifying game for the first time. Pakistan edged Cambodia 1-0 in Islamabad to advance to the second round. After the scoreless first leg in Phnom Penh, a half-volley from Harun Hamid secured victory at Jinnah Sports Stadium in a first home game for Pakistan since 2015. It was also the first win for Pakistan, ranked 197th, since 2018. It next faces Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Jordan in Group G starting next month. Pakistan will be joined in the second stage by nine other teams after two-leg, home-and-away series for the Asian Football Confederation’s 20 lowest-ranked teams. Also advancing are: Singapore, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Nepal, Indonesia and Myanmar.

