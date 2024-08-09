Pakistan celebrates Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold medal in javelin

MIAN CHANNU, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistanis are celebrating the victory of Arshad Nadeem who while competing against the defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India overnight set a record by throwing javelin 92.97 meters (305 feet) at the Paris Olympics. Nadeem has emerged as a hero at home. As TV stations announced Nadeem’s victory Thursday night, his family members bowed their heads and hugged each other in his home city of Mian Channu in the eastern Punjab province. Pakistan’s political and military leadership has congratulated him on the success which comes ahead of the country’s Independence Day. His family said Friday it will receive him at the airport upon his return on the weekend

