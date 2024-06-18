Pakistan bowler Rauf defends his actions after altercation with a man is shared on social media

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Haris Rauf said he “responded accordingly” after a video of his altercation with some unidentified man in the United States during the Twenty20 World Cup went viral on social media Tuesday. Rauf said on X, former known as twitter, that “when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.” In the video Rauf was seen with his wife talking to some people on the sidewalk before he rushed across the hedge towards the group as one of the man tried to stop him. After some pushing and shoving Rauf was taken back across the hedge where his wife stood throughout the incident.

