Pakistan beats Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup. England defeats Bangladesh

HDYERABAD, India (AP) — Mohammad Rizwan and opening batter Abdullah Shafique hit centuries as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a record run-chase at the Cricket World Cup. Rizwan played with a pulled right calf and scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls. Shafique scored 113 to help Pakistan reach 345-4 in 48.2 overs. Dawid Malan’s century set up England’s first win when it beat Bangladesh by 137 runs in an earlier game in Dharamsala. Malan scored 140 off 107 balls for his fifth ODI hundred as England reached 364-9 to bounce back from losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

